No deal with DP World during interim govt’s tenure: Ashik Chowdhury

No agreement will be signed during the tenure of the current interim government to lease the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) at Chittagong Port to the UAE-based company DP World.

Ashik Chowdhury, chief executive officer of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) authority and executive chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), revealed this at a press conference at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital on Sunday.

Chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam was also present at the briefing.