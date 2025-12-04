HC delivers split verdict on legality of NCT foreign operator deal

The High Court (HC) on Thursday delivered a split verdict on the legality of the ongoing process to sign an operational agreement between the Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) and a foreign company for running the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT).

The joint bench of Justice Fatema Najib and Justice Fatema Anwar issued separate orders.

Justice Fatema Najib declared the contract process illegal, while Justice Fatema Anwar ruled an opposite one.

Following the split decision, lawyers said the matter will now be sent to the Chief Justice, who will assign another HC bench to settle the issue.

Barrister Muhammad Jamiruddin Sircar, Advocate Ahsanul Karim, Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokan and Barrister Kayser Kamal argued for the writ petitioners.