Stocks rebound on both bourses
After witnessing a downward trend in the five sessions, stocks rebounded in the Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges on Wednesday as investors remained active on sector-wise issues.
After witnessing volatility, DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 35 points or 0.57 per cent to settle at 6,166.14. Two other indices also ended higher with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, rose 8.63 points to finish at 2,106.35 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) advanced 2.65 points to close at 1,343.01.
Out of 396 issues traded, 175 advanced, 156 declined and 65 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Daily trade turnover plunged to Tk 7,303.95 million on the country's premier bourse, which was Tk 8,437.26 million at the previous session of the week.
FUWANGCER dominated the turnover chart, closely followed by Fortune, Aftab Auto, Central PHL and BEACONPHAR.
Paramount was the day's top gainer, rising 9.91 per cent, while FIRSTFIN was the worst loser, shedding 6 per cent.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also rebounded with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI - gaining 49.85 points to settle at 17,645.33 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX rising 30.08 points to close at 10,589.24.
Of the issues traded, 107 declined, 110 advanced and 30 issues remained unchanged on the CSE.
The port city's bourse traded 4.607 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 227.3 million.