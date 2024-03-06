Stocks rebound on both bourses

After witnessing a downward trend in the five sessions, stocks rebounded in the Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges on Wednesday as investors remained active on sector-wise issues.

After witnessing volatility, DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 35 points or 0.57 per cent to settle at 6,166.14. Two other indices also ended higher with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, rose 8.63 points to finish at 2,106.35 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) advanced 2.65 points to close at 1,343.01.