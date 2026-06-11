Govt proposes Tk 18.84b for aviation, tourism

The governmenton Thursday proposed an allocation of Tk 18.84 billion for Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry in the national budget for 2026-27 fiscal, rolling out visibly an ambitious roadmap to transform Bangladesh into a regional aviation and tourism hub.

The proposed allocation marks an increase from the revised outlay of Tk 13 billion in the outgoing 2025-2026 although the figure is lower than the original allocation of Tk 24.55 billion.

Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury outlined a series of infrastructure development, fleet expansion and connectivity initiatives to modernise the country's aviation sector and boosting tourism-driven economic growth.