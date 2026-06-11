Govt proposes Tk 18.84b for aviation, tourism
The governmenton Thursday proposed an allocation of Tk 18.84 billion for Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry in the national budget for 2026-27 fiscal, rolling out visibly an ambitious roadmap to transform Bangladesh into a regional aviation and tourism hub.
The proposed allocation marks an increase from the revised outlay of Tk 13 billion in the outgoing 2025-2026 although the figure is lower than the original allocation of Tk 24.55 billion.
Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury outlined a series of infrastructure development, fleet expansion and connectivity initiatives to modernise the country's aviation sector and boosting tourism-driven economic growth.
“Integrated development programmes are being implemented to build a modern, efficient and globally competitive aviation industry,” he said while laying out the national budget in parliament.
As part of the initiative, he said, terminal facilities at Jashore and Saidpur airports were being expanded, while the Third Terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) was set for full-scale operation.
The budgetary proposal for the ministry sought to enhance runway capacity at Sylhet and Chattogram airports alongside the completion of development works at Cox's Bazar Airport while Chowdhury said these projects would significantly increase airport capacity and improve passenger services.
He noted that Wi-Fi network coverage was already expanded at nearly 94,000 square metre areas of HSIA for passengers’ convenience and service quality.
Chowdhury said Biman Bangladesh Airlines' fleet signed a final agreement with US aircraft manufacturer Boeing to procure 14 modern aircraft at an estimated cost of US$3.7 billion, equivalent to Tk 454.08 billion.
"The initiative will expand Biman's fleet, strengthen international connectivity, enhance passenger and cargo transportation capacity and reinforce Bangladesh's competitiveness in the global aviation market," he said.
The minister said the government was simultaneously modernising passenger services, strengthening cargo management systems, improving aviation safety standards and expanding digital services to develop a safer, more efficient and competitive aviation sector.
He expressed optimism that the initiatives would accelerate growth of the tourism industry and help achieve the target of raising the sector's contribution to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to between six and seven per cent.
Chowdhury announced the country would witness in near future a national air connectivity grid, new international gateways and transformation of aviation facilities in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet into integrated passenger and logistics hubs.
He said airports in Rajshahi, Cox's Bazar, Jashore and Saidpur would also be developed as international gateways, while an integrated digital logistics platform would be introduced to facilitate trade and transportation.
The minister said the government would focus on ensuring hassle-free passenger services, improving facilities for expatriate workers, promoting renewable energy and developing skilled human resources to build a sustainable and inclusive aviation system.
As part of the broader tourism development strategy, he said, an investment roadmap was being prepared to attract more tourists, generate substantial employment and stimulate private-sector investment.
"The implementation of these initiatives will create jobs, increase private investment and accelerate economic growth," the finance minister added.