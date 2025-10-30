Belal Hossain made Jamuna Bank chairman
Belal Hossain, one of the founding directors of Jamuna Bank PLC, has been unanimously elected as the Chairman of the bank at a meeting of its Board of Directors.
He is recognised as a successful entrepreneur in the country, according to a press release.
According to information available on the official website of Jamuna Bank, Belal Hossain was born in 1956 in Naogaon District.
His family enjoys a strong reputation both at home and abroad in the field of trade and commerce. In addition to owning a large import enterprise, the family also operates several small and large-scale food grain industries.
Belal Hossain himself is a distinguished importer and exporter. He currently serves as the Managing Director of the following companies – Belcon Company Private Limited, BH Hi-Tech Food Industries Private Limited, Nadia Food and Agro Industries Private Limited, BH Specialised Cold Storage Private Limited.
Belal Hossain is actively involved with various sports and business organisations in the Naogaon, Dinajpur, and Hili regions.
In 2004, he received the ADGP Fellowship Membership Honour from the Honourable President of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, awarded by the Atish Dipankar Research Council.
In 2005, he was recognised as the Best Agro-based Industrial Entrepreneur at the FNS Business Award.
Belal Hossain also serves as an Executive Member of both the Naogaon Rice Merchants Association, Naogaon and the Bangladesh Auto, Major and Husking Mill Owners Association, Dhaka.