Belal Hossain made Jamuna Bank chairman

According to information available on the official website of Jamuna Bank, Belal Hossain was born in 1956 in Naogaon District.

His family enjoys a strong reputation both at home and abroad in the field of trade and commerce. In addition to owning a large import enterprise, the family also operates several small and large-scale food grain industries.

Belal Hossain himself is a distinguished importer and exporter. He currently serves as the Managing Director of the following companies – Belcon Company Private Limited, BH Hi-Tech Food Industries Private Limited, Nadia Food and Agro Industries Private Limited, BH Specialised Cold Storage Private Limited.

Belal Hossain is actively involved with various sports and business organisations in the Naogaon, Dinajpur, and Hili regions.