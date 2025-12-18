Excise duty to be credited from bank accounts this month, how much is it

Two weeks of December have already passed. From the final week of the month, excise duty will begin to be credited from customers’ bank accounts.

Customers are informed of the deduction amount through SMS notifications sent to their mobile phones.

Receiving such messages suddenly can cause confusion and concern among customers, as many do not immediately understand why money has been deducted.

Consequently, a number of people find it difficult to grasp the explanation behind this type of deduction.

Generally, customers receive SMS notifications about the deduction towards the end of December.

However, it is important to remember that if, at any time in 2025, your bank account balance reaches Tk 300,000 or more even once, excise duty will be deducted. This excise duty is imposed based on the account balance.