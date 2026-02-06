Date prices rise ahead of Ramadan

Only a few days remain before the holy month of Ramadan begins. Consumers have already started buying Ramadan essentials to varying degrees. Meanwhile, prices of dates — one of the key Ramadan items — have begun to rise.

Over the past week, depending on the variety, prices have increased by Tk 20 to Tk 50 per kilogramme. Prices of beef, several types of fish, and fruits have also gone up compared to earlier levels. However, the market for chickpeas, lentils, sugar, and similar items has remained stable.

Wholesale traders say the import and supply of dates remain normal and there is no reason for price hikes at the wholesale level. Retailers, however, claim they are purchasing at higher prices from wholesalers and therefore have to sell to consumers at increased rates. They also note that fruit prices have remained high for a long time due to higher duties.