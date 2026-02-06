Date prices rise ahead of Ramadan
Only a few days remain before the holy month of Ramadan begins. Consumers have already started buying Ramadan essentials to varying degrees. Meanwhile, prices of dates — one of the key Ramadan items — have begun to rise.
Over the past week, depending on the variety, prices have increased by Tk 20 to Tk 50 per kilogramme. Prices of beef, several types of fish, and fruits have also gone up compared to earlier levels. However, the market for chickpeas, lentils, sugar, and similar items has remained stable.
Wholesale traders say the import and supply of dates remain normal and there is no reason for price hikes at the wholesale level. Retailers, however, claim they are purchasing at higher prices from wholesalers and therefore have to sell to consumers at increased rates. They also note that fruit prices have remained high for a long time due to higher duties.
Dates are commonly eaten at iftar during Ramadan, which drives demand much higher than at other times. According to the Bangladesh Fresh Fruits Importers Association, the country’s annual demand for dates stands at about 90,000–95,000 tonnes, of which 70 per cent is sold during Ramadan.
To ensure stable supply and pricing during the month, the government reduced import duty on dates from 25 per cent to 15 per cent last December.
Visits last Wednesday to Mohammadpur Krishi Market, Town Hall Market, and Karwan Bazar in the capital found adequate supplies of dates in all markets. Buyers have begun purchasing for Ramadan, though some expressed frustration over rising prices.
Currently, Zahidi dates — among the cheapest varieties — are selling at Tk 280 per kg, up from around Tk 250 a week ago. Other varieties include, Boroi dates at Tk 480–500, Dabbas at Tk 500, Kalmi at Tk 600–700, Sukkari at Tk 700–800,
Mabroom at Tk 850–1,200, Maryam at Tk 1,100–1,400, and Medjool at Tk 1,200–1,500 per kg.
Rakib Munsi, a fruit vendor at Mohammadpur Krishi Market, said prices of these varieties had risen by Tk 20–50 per kg within a week.
However, Sirajul Islam, president of the Bangladesh Fresh Fruits Importers Association, told Prothom Alo, “Prices of dates have not increased at the wholesale level. The market is stable, and there is no supply shortage. I cannot say why prices have risen in the retail market.”
Alongside dates, prices of beef, several fish varieties, and fruits have also increased somewhat. Yesterday, beef was selling at Tk 750–800 per kg — about Tk 50 higher than last week. Fish such as rui, shing, koi, and pabda have risen by Tk 20–30 per kg.
Demand for fruits also increases during Ramadan iftar. Over the past month, prices of apples, pears, pomegranates, and oranges have increased by Tk 40–50 per kg.
Regarding fruit price hikes, importer Sirajul Islam said import duties and taxes on foreign fruits range from Tk 125 to Tk 160 per kg; adding other costs pushes prices higher, and reductions in duties would bring prices down.
Price trends for other essentials
Meanwhile, prices of most other Ramadan necessities remain relatively stable, with many lower than last year. For example, chickpeas — a popular Ramadan item — currently sell at Tk 90–100 per kg, compared with Tk 110–120 last year. Prices of gram lentils, khesari, and anchor lentils are also Tk 10–20 lower than a year ago.
According to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), sugar prices are 17 per cent lower than last year, with loose sugar now selling at Tk 95–100 per kg.
Nighat Parveen, a resident of Tajmahal Road in Mohammadpur, said, “Prices of dates are rising even before Ramadan begins. Meat and fish prices have also increased. Some prices go down, others go up — but our expenses never fall.”