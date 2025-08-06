South Korean Company to invest $ 8.06m in Mongla EPZ

The Executive Chairman said that BEPZA always encourages investment in producing diversified products. As this is the company’s second project under BEPZA, he thanked OCF Co. Ltd. for their continued trust in BEPZA and requested them to act as an ambassador for bringing more South Korean investment to Bangladesh, especially in the EPZs.

He also highlighted BEPZA's commitment to providing a secure and supportive environment for investors.

Hyun Gil Kim thanked BEPZA for its support and expressed hope that they would be able to start production by next year.

The signing ceremony was attended by senior BEPZA officials, including Member (Engineering), Md. Imtiaz Hossain, Member (Finance), ANM Foyzul Haque, Executive Director (Investment Promotion), Md. Tanvir Hossain and Executive Director (Public Relations) ASM Anwar Parvez, as well as representatives of the enterprise.