Commerce Advisor Sk Bashir proved his mettle: Energy Adviser

Fouzul Kabir said, “I was tasked by the CA (Chief Adviser) to meet Sheikh Bashiruddin, among others, for the possible position of Commerce Advisor. I caught him on phone in Bhola, where he was on a business trip. We met at my office at the Ministry of Power Energy and Mineral Resources.

“Without any previous acquaintance, we chatted for an hour. He politely declined the snacks my office offered him! What I liked about him is his patriotism, no-nonsense stubbornness, and clarity in organizing a mass of facts for analysis. I conveyed my impressions about him to the CA. Thankfully, for our nation, the CA offered and he accepted the position,” he added.

“May Allah give him Hayate Taiyeba to serve the nation, be it in the public or private sector,” Fouzul Kabir concluded.