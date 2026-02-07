77pc voters see roads, culverts and employment as development: CPD survey

Nearly three-quarters of the country’s voters, or 77 per cent, believe that development is ensured if roads and culverts are built and employment is created. In other words, voters’ perception of development remains centred on infrastructure construction. This view also influences their voting decisions in national elections.

The findings appeared in a recent survey conducted by the think-tank Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD). The results were presented today, Saturday, at a media briefing titled “Scenario and expectations of a green sustainable economy in constituencies: findings from candidate and voter surveys”, held at the BRAC Centre Inn in the capital’s Mohakhali area.

At the media briefing, the survey findings were presented by CPD research director Khandaker Golam Moazzem. CPD senior research associate Helen Mashiat was present, along with programme associates Sami Mohammad, Maliha Sabah and Noor Yana Jannat.