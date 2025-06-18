Bankers’ hospital initiative stalled, funds lie idle at bank

Bangladesh Bank took an initiative to build a hospital, funded by various banks, at the request of Bankers’ Club of Bangladesh. To implement the initiative, a foundation was set up and it received Tk 680 million, but the initiative has stalled following the change in government in August 2024.

According to bankers and sources concerned, the CEOs of all banks in the country had agreed to finance the bankers’ hospital project initiated by Bangladesh Bank. A foundation called ‘Bankers’ Foundation’ was formed.

Eight public and private banks deposited Tk 680 into the foundation in April- June last year, following a central bank’s letter. The initiative was undertaken to provide healthcare services to bank officials, employees, directors, and their family members, but the initiative did not progress after the fall of the Awami League government in August last year.

Other banks made no deposit either; thus, the deposited funds remain idle in bank accounts.