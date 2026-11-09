Nine industrial groups join the billion-dollar club

City Group was also a member of this club a year ago. However, the import and export trade of this leading industrial group, which is currently facing difficulties, declined by 41 per cent in a year.

As a result, its trade volume fell below the billion-dollar club's threshold of one billion dollar.

Meanwhile, Khair Kashem Group entered the club for the first time after acquiring several operational factories. Ha-Meem Group also joined the list of successful exporters.

The remaining seven groups maintained billion-dollar transactions in their foreign trade during the last financial year, as they had done in the previous year.

According to data from the National Board of Revenue (NBR), the nine groups in the billion-dollar club imported goods worth US$9.83 billion during the last financial year.

In contrast, they exported goods worth approximately US$3.05 billion. They also paid Tk 199.44 billion, or around US$1.63 billion, in customs duties and taxes at the import stage.

Overall, the combined import and export trade of these nine groups amounted to US$14.55 billion. Excluding customs duties and taxes and considering only the value of imported and exported goods, the figure stood at US$12.87 billion, accounting for nearly 11 per cent of the country's total import and export trade during the last financial year.