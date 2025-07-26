ADB predicts decline in Bangladesh’s GDP growth due to US reciprocal tariff

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has warned that reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US could impact Bangladesh's gross domestic product (GDP) growth. It said the growth forecast for the newly begun fiscal year (2025–26) has been revised downward, mainly due to a slowdown in the export and industrial sectors, as well as the potential effects of the US tariffs. However, the ADB did not specify a projected growth rate.

This observation came up in the recently published July edition of the Asian Development Outlook by the ADB. The revised edition does not provide country-specific forecasts for GDP growth, inflation, and other indicators. Instead, it offers regional data, including information on major economies, along with an analysis of overall economic trends.

The Asian Development Outlook report published by the ADB last April, projected a 5.1 per cent GDP growth in the 2025–26 fiscal.

Earlier, the US administration announced a 37 per cent reciprocal tariff on Bangladeshi products, which was later revised down to 35 per cent. The new tariff is scheduled to take effect on 1 August. The Bangladesh government is currently in negotiation with the US authorities over the issue.