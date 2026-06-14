Govt set to build EPZs in 2 districts, Economic Zones in 3 districts

The government has planned to establish Export Processing Zones (EPZs) in Barishal and Lalmonirhat to attract foreign investment, increase exports, and create employment opportunities.

The Cabinet Division has already sent letters to the Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office and other relevant authorities to begin implementing the EPZ projects.

During the DC Conference held in May, several DCs highlighted the need for new EPZs and economic zones.

The concerned DCs have been instructed to submit progress reports on the implementation of these plans to the Cabinet Division.

These directives were outlined in a letter sent by the Cabinet Division to the Prime Minister’s Office and relevant authorities.