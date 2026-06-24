OTT platforms: Are Netflix, Hoichoi coming under the tax net?

The government has moved to bring foreign over-the-top (OTT) platforms that do business in Bangladesh without maintaining a physical office or permanent presence in the country under the tax net.

To this end, the Finance Bill 2026 proposes a new criterion for determining a company’s “digital presence.”

Under the proposed legislation, a non-resident or foreign company will be deemed to have a digital presence in Bangladesh if it has 100,000 or more digital customers or subscribers in the country. In such cases, the company may become subject to Bangladesh’s tax laws, as its subscriber base would be treated as constituting a “permanent establishment.”

Speaking on condition of anonymity, an official from the Income Tax Wing of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) told Prothom Alo, “Without a permanent establishment, the right to impose tax cannot be established. That is why we have classified these digital platforms as permanent establishments. This is the first step toward taxation.”