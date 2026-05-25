Workers of 37 per cent factories yet to receive bonus

The industrial police monitored 10,238 factories across eight industrial zones of Savar-Ashulia, Gazipur, Narayanganj, Chattogram, Cumilla, Mymensingh, Khulna, and Sylhet. According to them, as of 4:00 pm yesterday, 535 factories still had unpaid wages for April. Among them, 115 are in the readymade garment and textile sector.

According to the industrial police, 6,493 factories (63 per cent) had paid bonuses by yesterday (Sunday) afternoon. This means bonuses were still unpaid in 3,745 factories, or 36.58 per cent.

The industrial police also reported that among 1,790 factories under the monitoring of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), 35 per cent had not yet paid Eid bonuses.

However, BGMEA stated that as of last Saturday, 92 per cent of its 2,134 active factories had already paid bonuses. It also said 532 factories had paid partial advance wages for the current month.

BGMEA President Mahmud Hasan Khan said, “There were issues with wages and bonuses in two factories. We have resolved one, and efforts are ongoing to resolve the other.” He added that the remaining factories would pay wages and bonuses today and tomorrow and then close for the holiday.