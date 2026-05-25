Workers of 37 per cent factories yet to receive bonus
Out of nearly 10,000 industrial factories across the country’s eight industrial zones, about 36.5 per cent had not paid their workers’ Eid bonuses as of 4:00 pm yesterday, Sunday. And 5 per cent of factories were still owing wages for April.
Minister for Labour and Employment, Ariful Haque Choudhury, had issued instructions for all factories in the country to pay workers’ Eid bonuses by 21 May and to ensure monthly wages are paid on the designated dates.
He issued this directive at a meeting of the Tripartite Consultative Council (TCC) and the RMG-related Tripartite Consultative Council held on 14 May at the CIRDAP Auditorium in Dhaka.
Workers’ Eid bonuses still unpaid in many factories
Labour leaders say that, as in previous Eids, the failure to pay all workers their wages and bonuses within the stipulated time reflects negligence on the part of a section of factory owners. They say that if wages and bonuses are not paid within the government’s deadline, there is little accountability, and therefore the situation does not improve.
On the other hand, industrial owners say that paying April salaries, Eid bonuses, and partial advance wages for May within a four-week period has created financial pressure on many factories. Many factories are expected to complete wage and bonus payments on Monday and Tuesday.
Wage and bonus payment
The industrial police monitored 10,238 factories across eight industrial zones of Savar-Ashulia, Gazipur, Narayanganj, Chattogram, Cumilla, Mymensingh, Khulna, and Sylhet. According to them, as of 4:00 pm yesterday, 535 factories still had unpaid wages for April. Among them, 115 are in the readymade garment and textile sector.
According to the industrial police, 6,493 factories (63 per cent) had paid bonuses by yesterday (Sunday) afternoon. This means bonuses were still unpaid in 3,745 factories, or 36.58 per cent.
The industrial police also reported that among 1,790 factories under the monitoring of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), 35 per cent had not yet paid Eid bonuses.
However, BGMEA stated that as of last Saturday, 92 per cent of its 2,134 active factories had already paid bonuses. It also said 532 factories had paid partial advance wages for the current month.
BGMEA President Mahmud Hasan Khan said, “There were issues with wages and bonuses in two factories. We have resolved one, and efforts are ongoing to resolve the other.” He added that the remaining factories would pay wages and bonuses today and tomorrow and then close for the holiday.
According to industrial police, 39 per cent of the 708 factories under the monitoring of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) still had unpaid bonuses.
BKMEA President Mohammad Hatem said, “Among our 788 active member factories, 99.11 per cent have paid last month’s wages. About 80 per cent have already paid 10 to 15 days of advance wages for the current month. Many factories will pay bonuses during the holiday period on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.”
Former Secretary General of the Industrial Bangladesh Council, Salahuddin Swapon, said that garment factory owners have already received export incentives and so failing to pay workers’ wages and bonuses on time is shameful.