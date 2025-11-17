BEPZA signs land lease agreements with two foreign firm

The Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) on Monday signed land lease agreements with two fully foreign-owned companies to establish new industrial units at the BEPZA Economic Zone, marking an inflow of USD 70.66 million in the light engineering and garment accessories sectors.

The investment, from Hong Kong–China-based DJ Copper Company Limited and GRX Technology (BD) Company Limited, is expected to create employment opportunities for 1,105 Bangladeshi nationals while supporting diversified industrial growth and strengthening the country’s export-oriented production base, said a press release.