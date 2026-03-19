Eid vacation
Hotels, resorts expect good business, amusement centers offer various packages
Business owners note that due to the pandemic, economic and political conditions, and high inflation, the sector faced a prolonged downturn. However, conditions have improved somewhat since last year, and this Eid season is seeing one of the best responses from tourists in recent years.
A seven-day government holiday ahead of the holy festival of Eid-ul-Fitr has already begun. Offices will reopen on 24 and 25 March, followed by another three-day break.
Taking advantage of this extended holiday, many people are travelling with their families to various tourist destinations across the country, while others are finalising post-Eid travel plans. Amusement centers have also completed all preparations to capitalise on the long holiday.
Stakeholders say advance bookings have already been made at various entertainment venues and hotels-resorts across the country. To mark Eid, these establishments have introduced new rides, games, and packages, along with discounts and special offers to attract visitors.
Business owners note that due to the pandemic, economic and political conditions, and high inflation, the sector faced a prolonged downturn. However, conditions have improved somewhat since last year, and this Eid season is seeing one of the best responses from tourists in recent years.
Offers and discounts galore
During Eid holidays, many families visit parks and zoos. Several such entertainment centers are located in and around the capital.
One of them is Fantasy Kingdom, located in Jamgora, Ashulia. The park began selling advance tickets online from 25 February, offering three types of packages: entry, lunch, and access to 12 rides for Tk 1,190; unlimited rides at Water Kingdom for Tk 1,690; and entry, 12 rides, unlimited water rides, and additional benefits for Tk 2,500.
Authorities said tickets must be purchased in advance and are non-transferable.
The park is operated by Concord Entertainment Company, a subsidiary of Concord Group. Its Chief Marketing Officer, Anup Kumar Sarkar, said visitor turnout was strong last Eid, and new rides have been added this year.
About 25 per cent of tickets have already been sold in advance.
Another popular destination near Dhaka is Nandan Park, which has introduced packages ranging from Tk 450 to Tk 7,500. The packages are: General entry (includes two dry rides) for Tk 450; Standard package (10 dry rides) for Tk 750; Water World package for Tk 800; Super Saver package for Tk 1,050; and Exclusive package for Tk 1,150.
Family packages range from Tk 1,300 to Tk 7,500. The park will remain open every day during the Eid holidays.
Indoor entertainment options
At Bashundhara City Shopping Complex in Panthapath, the indoor theme park Toggy World offers over 170 rides and games for both children and adults.
Entry costs Tk 150, with additional packages available for rides.
Another popular indoor destination is Babuland, which has 15 branches in Dhaka and 5 more in Chattogram, Narayanganj, and Cumilla.
Chairman Ishnad Chowdhury said magic shows and stage dramas have been arranged for Eid . Children can enjoy two hours of playtime for Tk 460.
Hotels and resorts expect strong business
The Cox's Bazar sea beach remains one of the most preferred travel destinations. Hoteliers said business is usually strongest during winter, but political conditions affected last season. This time, however, advance bookings are strong, with 50–70 per cent occupancy already secured. Last Eid, around one million tourists visited Cox’s Bazar, and even higher numbers are expected this year.
Another popular destination is The Palace Luxury Resort, offering packages from Tk 24,000 to Tk 120,000. About 90 per cent of rooms are already booked until 26 March.
In the Moulvibazar–Sreemangal area, Dusai Resort & Spa has packages ranging from Tk 20,900 to Tk 52,900, with over 80 per cent bookings confirmed until 22 March.
Grand Sultan Tea Resort & Golf is also highly popular, with more than 90 per cent of rooms booked until 25 March. Packages there range from Tk 23,000 to Tk 100,000.
For those seeking nature and tranquility, the Sundarbans remains a top choice. Premium resorts in the area—such as Sundari Eco Resort, Bonbibi Forest Resort, and Jungle Bari Mangrove Resort—offer Eid packages ranging from Tk 2,600 to Tk 6,500 per person, including various villa options.