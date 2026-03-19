Hotels, resorts expect good business, amusement centers offer various packages

A seven-day government holiday ahead of the holy festival of Eid-ul-Fitr has already begun. Offices will reopen on 24 and 25 March, followed by another three-day break.

Taking advantage of this extended holiday, many people are travelling with their families to various tourist destinations across the country, while others are finalising post-Eid travel plans. Amusement centers have also completed all preparations to capitalise on the long holiday.

Stakeholders say advance bookings have already been made at various entertainment venues and hotels-resorts across the country. To mark Eid, these establishments have introduced new rides, games, and packages, along with discounts and special offers to attract visitors.

Business owners note that due to the pandemic, economic and political conditions, and high inflation, the sector faced a prolonged downturn. However, conditions have improved somewhat since last year, and this Eid season is seeing one of the best responses from tourists in recent years.