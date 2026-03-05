Recommendation to increase investment in energy sector

Economic and Planning Adviser to the prime minister Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir said, “For a long time, the country has followed a narrative of a consumption-led growth model. However, this model was never meant to be sustainable. We want to move quickly from a consumption-led model to an investment-driven model.”

He made this remark yesterday, Wednesday, while speaking as the chief guest at a roundtable titled “Bangladesh’s development: Priorities of the new government in the short and medium term”, held at BRAC Centre Inn in Mohakhali, Dhaka.

During his address, he presented an integrated framework for restructuring the country’s economic structure.

He said the government has set a clear target to raise the tax-to-GDP ratio to 15 per cent by 2035 and to steer the country towards an investment-driven growth model.

At present, Bangladesh’s tax-to-GDP ratio remains among the lowest in the world.