Inflation in reality does not tally with the target

All the government calculations regarding inflation are changing now. Despite the fear that inflation in the country may increase due to the global crisis, the government has counted a reduced average of 5.6 per cent for inflation in the budget of the current financial year.

But the reality is in stark contrast.

The inflation was around 7.5 per cent in the first month of the current fiscal. The data of the following month is yet to be disclosed. But a draft of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) mentioned the inflation to have been nearly 10 per cent in August, according to sources concerned.

The finance ministry, in a policy statement during the announcement of the latest budget, said global inflation will rise, so will local inflation. But they set an average target of inflation at 5.6 per cent, which was 5.8 per cent in the previous fiscal.

According to the ministry sources, no initiative has been taken yet to revise the inflation target. However, the inflation and other indicators of the macro economy may be revised by December.

The policy statement noted regarding inflation that there is a fear of a major shock in the global supply chain, which may slow down the global growth and swell inflation simultaneously. It may hamper the post-pandemic economic recovery.