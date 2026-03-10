Power plant owners seek bonds if necessary to settle arrears

Leaders of the Bangladesh Independent Power Producers Association (BIPPA), the organisation representing private power plant owners, made these remarks at a press conference held at a hotel in the capital on Monday.

The press conference focused on the current situation in the power and energy sector.

They stated that even if the government issued bonds, power plants could adjust their bank loans accordingly.

In their written statement, the association’s leaders said that under existing contracts, power plant bills should not remain unpaid for more than 30 days.

However, payments are now delayed for 180 to 270 days. This situation makes it difficult to maintain electricity generation by purchasing fuel oil.

With arrears amounting to Tk 14,000 crore (140 billion), banks cannot open LCs for fuel oil imports.

However, they noted that if the outstanding payments are cleared, it would be possible to import fuel oil even during wartime conditions.