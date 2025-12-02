12-kg LPG cylinder price increases by Tk 38

The retail price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplied by the private sector has increased by Tk 3.17 per kilogram. For December, the price of a 12-kilogram cylinder has been set at Tk 1,253.

Last month the price was Tk 1,215. That means, the price has increased by Tk 38 for December. In the previous month it had decreased by Tk 26.

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) announced the new price at a press conference today, Tuesday. It has been stated that the new rate will come into effect from 6:00 pm today.

The agency adjusts LPG prices every month. However, there are complaints that LPG is not sold in the market at the official price. The 12-kilogram cylinder is the most commonly used for household purposes.