12-kg LPG cylinder price increases by Tk 38
The retail price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplied by the private sector has increased by Tk 3.17 per kilogram. For December, the price of a 12-kilogram cylinder has been set at Tk 1,253.
Last month the price was Tk 1,215. That means, the price has increased by Tk 38 for December. In the previous month it had decreased by Tk 26.
The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) announced the new price at a press conference today, Tuesday. It has been stated that the new rate will come into effect from 6:00 pm today.
The agency adjusts LPG prices every month. However, there are complaints that LPG is not sold in the market at the official price. The 12-kilogram cylinder is the most commonly used for household purposes.
According to the new rate announced by BERC, the price of private sector LPG including VAT has been set at Tk 104.41 per kilogram. Last month it was Tk 101.24; therefore the price has increased by Tk 3.17 per kilogram this month. Prices for cylinders of different sizes will be based on this rate. LPG cylinders of various sizes are available in the market.
The price of the state-owned company's 12.5-kilogram LPG cylinder has been kept unchanged at Tk 825. Meanwhile, the price of LPG used in vehicles (auto gas) has been set at Tk 57.32 per litre. Last month it was Tk 55.58.
Since April 2021, BERC has been setting LPG prices. The main components used to produce LPG, propane and butane, are imported from different countries.
Each month, the Saudi Arabian company Aramco publishes the prices of these two components. This is known as the Saudi cargo price (CP).
Using the Saudi CP as the benchmark, BERC adjusts LPG prices in Bangladesh. BERC also calculates the monthly average exchange rate of the dollar based on the invoices of importing companies.