660 textile mills suffering from gas shortage

Mosharraf Composite Textile in Bhabanipur of Gazipur Sadar has five units producing yarn. Under normal circumstances, the factory produces 170 tonnes of yarn a day.

However, due to the gas shortage, production has fallen to just 30 per cent of capacity for more than a month. During this period, the factory has had to maintain limited production with the help of rural electricity and diesel-powered generators.

Mosharraf Hossain, managing director of Mosharraf Composite Textile, told Prothom Alo yesterday, Thursday, that gas pressure had risen to 3–4 PSI over the past two days.