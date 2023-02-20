China's Handa interested in setting up MMF-based fabric factory in Bangladesh

They sought the support of the BGMEA in setting up a garment factory in Bangladesh and also talked about the market potential of MMF-based high-value-added apparel.
Handa has manufacturing units in China, Myanmar, and Egypt. They export apparel worth more than $2 billion (200 crore) to the EU and Japan.
MN is a Japanese buying house operating its business for more than six years in Bangladesh.
Shahidullah said the BGMEA has already prioritised the non-cotton segment – particularly MMF and polyester.
"Since the BGMEA envisages exporting apparel worth $100 billion by 2030 as part of its strategic growth target, there will be a huge opportunity in the non-cotton garment segment and backward linkage industries, where we need more foreign investments," he added.