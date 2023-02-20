Local

China's Handa interested in setting up MMF-based fabric factory in Bangladesh

Prothom Alo English Desk
Deng Peilei, vice-president of Handa Industries and Takashi Nakahashi, general manager of MN Inter-Fashion, met with BGMEA acting president Md Shahidullah Azim in Dhaka Sunday, 19 February, 2023.UNB

China-based apparel manufacturing company Handa has shown interest in setting up an MMF-based fabric factory in Bangladesh, reports UNB.

Deng Peilei, vice-president of Handa Industries and Takashi Nakahashi, general manager of MN Inter-Fashion, met with Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) acting president Md Shahidullah Azim in Dhaka Sunday.

They sought the support of the BGMEA in setting up a garment factory in Bangladesh and also talked about the market potential of MMF-based high-value-added apparel. 

Handa has manufacturing units in China, Myanmar, and Egypt. They export apparel worth more than $2 billion (200 crore) to the EU and Japan.

MN is a Japanese buying house operating its business for more than six years in Bangladesh.

Shahidullah said the BGMEA has already prioritised the non-cotton segment – particularly MMF and polyester.

"Since the BGMEA envisages exporting apparel worth $100 billion by 2030 as part of its strategic growth target, there will be a huge opportunity in the non-cotton garment segment and backward linkage industries, where we need more foreign investments," he added.

