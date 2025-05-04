12kg LPG cylinder price reduced by Tk 19
Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has reduced the price of 12kg LPG cylinder at retailer level by Tk 19, which would now be sold at Tk 1,431 instead of Tk 1,450.
The new price for the month of May has been made effective from 6:00 pm today, Sunday.
The chairman of the commission Jalal Ahmed announced the new price at a press conference here today.
“The newly fixed price of a 12kg LPG cylinder is Tk 1,431, which was Tk. 1,450 in April. It will be effective from today (Sunday) . . . all LPG marketing companies will implement the new price,” he said.
Ahmed said the BERC also reduced the prices of auto gas by Tk 0.83 to Tk 65.57 per litre from Tk 66.41.
He said that the price adjustment for private LPG has been made in line with the Saudi CP (Contract Price). The retail price of private LPG at the consumer level, including VAT, has been adjusted to Tk. 119.24 per kg.
According to the new price of LPG, price at retailer level owned by private sector, LPG cylinders of 5.5 kg has been fixed at Tk. 656, 12.5 kg LPG at Tk. 1,491, 15 kg at Tk. 1,789, 16 kg at Tk. 1,908, 18 kg at Tk. 2,146, 20 kg at Tk. 2,385, 22 kg at Tk. 2,623, 25 kg at Tk. 2,981, 30 kg at Tk. 3,577, 33 kg at Tk. 3,935, 35 kg at Tk. 4,173 and 45 kg at Tk. 5,366.
The BERC chairman said the price was re-fixed in line with the readjustment in the international market as Saudi Aramco has slashed the official selling prices for propane and butane for May.