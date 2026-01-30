Gold price falls by Tk 14,638 per bhori this morning

Gold prices in the domestic market, which had been racing toward Tk 300,000 per bhori, fell slightly this morning, Friday. The price per bhori dropped by Tk 14,638.

The Bangladesh Jewellers Association reduced gold prices this morning. Just yesterday, Thursday, gold prices had risen by a record Tk 16,213 per bhori, pushing the price of one bhori of top-quality gold to Tk 286,000—the highest in the country’s history. Overall, gold prices have increased by Tk 61,000 per bhori so far this month.