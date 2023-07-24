‘EPA would help continue Japan’s preferential treatment to Bangladesh in post-LDC period’

Japan would extend full cooperation to Bangladesh in its journey to become a high income country by 2041, said the country’s minister for economy, trade and industry (METI) Nishimura Yasutoshi.

The Japanese minister said this during a bilateral meeting with state minister for foreign affairs Shahriar Alam at the State Guest House, Jamuna, in Dhaka on Monday, said a press release of the foreign ministry.

Earlier, Nishimura Tasutoshi arrived in Dhaka on 23 July on a two-day official visit. This is the first time ever a minister of the METI in Japan is visiting Bangladesh.