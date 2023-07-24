‘EPA would help continue Japan’s preferential treatment to Bangladesh in post-LDC period’

Japan would extend full cooperation to Bangladesh in its journey to become a high income country by 2041, said the country’s minister for economy, trade and industry (METI) Nishimura Yasutoshi.
The Japanese minister said this during a bilateral meeting with state minister for foreign affairs Shahriar Alam at the State Guest House, Jamuna, in Dhaka on Monday, said a press release of the foreign ministry.
Earlier, Nishimura Tasutoshi arrived in Dhaka on 23 July on a two-day official visit. This is the first time ever a minister of the METI in Japan is visiting Bangladesh.
Minister Nishimura referred to the ‘Strategic Partnership’ of diplomatic relations jointly declared by the prime ministers of the two countries during the Japan visit of prime minister Sheikh Hasina in April 2023.
He expressed his satisfaction on the mega projects carried out in association with Japan. He praised Bangladesh’s youth and energetic population as well as the strategic location between the South and the South East Asia, the press release said.
State minister Shahriar Alam reiterated the commitment of prime minister Sheikh Hasina to make Bangladesh a high income country by 2041.
He briefed the Japanese minister on the development achievements carried out by the government in the last one-and-a-half decades.
He referred to the ongoing mega projects of Bangladesh-Japan collaboration and stressed on the need of such joint ventures to materialise Bangladesh’s vision of becoming a smart and developed country.
Shahriar Alam also invited more Japanese investment including that in the sectors of infrastructural development, ICT, human resources development and renewable energy.
He also requested to keep up the existing preferential treatment to Bangladesh following her complete graduation to a middle income country.
Minister Nishimura informed the state minister that Japan is currently studying the preferential treatment that can be accorded to Bangladesh upon her graduation to a middle income country.
An Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) in this regard would help, he added.
State minister Shahriar Alam thanked minister Nishimura for Japan’s continuous support towards the development and progress in Bangladesh.