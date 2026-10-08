2m people enter labour market each year, only 900,000 find jobs

Between 2016 and 2024, approximately 2 million people entered the labour market in Bangladesh each year. In contrast, about 900,000 new jobs were created annually.

Of these new jobs, 7 out of every 10 were in agriculture, while employment in the industrial sector actually decreased.

Despite the country's economy growing at an average rate of 6 per cent annually over the previous decade, the benefits of this growth have not been evenly distributed among businesses. The top 10 per cent of firms, in terms of productivity, control 75 per cent of total sales in the formal sector but account for only 15 per cent of employment.

Other businesses face obstacles like complex government procedures, lack of financing, unfair competition, and power shortages. Senior managers spend an average of 13 per cent of their time dealing with government regulations, while 71 per cent of firms experience power outages, costing them approximately 9 per cent of their annual sales.

These insights are presented in a special chapter of the World Bank's 2026 Bangladesh Development update report. The agency's assessment highlights that, although Bangladesh has experienced economic growth, productivity, investment, and employment at the enterprise level have not kept pace. Sales, exports, and state benefits are becoming increasingly concentrated in a few companies.

The chapter is titled "What Business Environment is Needed to Boost Employment."