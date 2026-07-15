Assets worth Tk 760b of Sheikh Hasina’s family and 10 business groups frozen

He said authorities had frozen assets worth Tk 570 billion within Bangladesh and Tk 190 billion abroad. However, he declined to disclose the value of assets frozen from each individual or business group.

The BFIU chief said, "We are working to recover the assets that were stolen from the country. We hope to share positive news on asset recovery by the end of this year."

Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina lost power on 5 August 2024 following the student-led mass uprising and subsequently left for India.

During the tenure of the interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus, authorities launched investigations into allegations of bribery, corruption, fraud, forgery, currency smuggling, tax and customs evasion, and money laundering involving Sheikh Hasina's family and 10 business groups.