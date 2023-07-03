Green chillies sell at Tk 150-240 a kg in Karwan Bazar as prices plummet

The price of green chillies fell in the country quickly as supply increased. Green chillies were sold at Tk 400 a kg in the capital’s Karwan Bazar on Saturday. This decreased to Tk 150-240 a kg on Monday.
However, green chillies were being sold at Tk 250-300 a kg at various kitchen markets on Monday.
The price of green chillies started rising in the local market several days before Eid-ul-Azha. Traders said production of chillies fell due to unfavorable weather, triggering a supply deficit as well as price surge. Prices skyrocketed after Eid with wholesale prices reaching Tk 400-500 a kg and retail price Tk 600 a kg.
However, supply of green chillies increased in various production areas. Besides, import of green chillies from India resumed after Eid. A total of 114 tonnes of green chillies arrived in the country from India on Sunday via four land ports, according to the ports’ reliable sources. Traders from land ports said imports are likely to rise on Monday.
Local varieties of green chillies were seen being sold at Tk 150-200 a kg in capital’s Karwan Bazar while green chillies imported from India were sold at Tk 180-240 a kg.
Alamgir Hossain, a vendor from Karwan Bazar, purchased five kilograms of green chillies at Tk 1,000 after trucks carrying chillies from India arrived in Karwan Bazar on Sunday night. He sold these chillies at Tk 240 a kg on Monday morning. “We sold green chillies at price close to the purchasing price and made low profit.”
Another vendor Montu Mia, from Karwan Bazar, purchased 5 kg of green chillies at Tk 900 on Sunday night and he sold these chillies at Tk 200 a kg.
Besides, green chillies arriving from various places of the country are being sold at Tk 150-200 a kg.
Retail price still over Tk 250 a kg
Meanwhile, green chillies were sold at Tk 250-300 a kg in various kitchen markets in capital. Retailers said they purchased green chillies at a higher wholesale price and sold it at higher price too.
Abdul Haque, a vendor from Tantala bazar of capital’s Agargaon area, sold green chillies at 280 a kg. He said, at the beginning green chillies were sold at Tk 1,600 a kg on Sunday night, which fell to Tk 1,000 a kg later.
Abdul Haque told Prothom Alo, “I first purchased five kilograms of green chillies at Tk 1,500 and then another five kilograms at Tk 1,000. Putting both prices together, I sold green chillies at Tk 280 a kg.”