US-Bangladesh joint statement, what’s in the trade agreement

The trade agreement, the United States and Bangladesh have agreed to will provide US and Bangladeshi exporters unprecedented access to each other’s respective markets, says a joint statement issued by the two countries.

According to the agreement, Bangladesh commits to provide significant preferential market access for US industrial and agricultural goods, including: chemicals; medical devices; machinery and motor vehicles and parts; information and communicational technology (ICT) equipment; energy products; soy products; dairy products; beef; poultry; and tree nuts and fruit.

Notably, the United States under the agreement will reduce the reciprocal tariff rate to 19 per cent on originating goods of Bangladesh.

The joint statement mentions, the US commits to establish a mechanism that will allow for certain textile and apparel goods from Bangladesh to receive a zero reciprocal tariff rate. This mechanism will provide that a to-be-specified volume of apparel and textile imports from Bangladesh can enter the United States at this reduced tariff rate, but this volume shall be determined in relation to the quantity of exports of textiles, e.g. US produced cotton and man-made fibre textile inputs, from the United States.