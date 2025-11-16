Massive offers to draw tourists, concerns centering national polls

The winter tourism season has begun in the country. Travel and tourism usually see the highest demand at this time of year.

People involved in the sector said tourists are again preferring Cox’s Bazar and the hill districts as their main destinations this year. The Sundarbans has gained popularity as a new destination. Demand for travel to Saint Martin’s Island and Sylhet has declined because of various restrictions and travel difficulties.

Discussions with businesses in the sector show that they have come up with various offers and promotion, including discounts, to attract tourists. Operators also arrange different package tours for foreign tourists. Last year, the tourism business faced some negative impact because of political unrest, deterioration of law and order, and various restrictions. With the situation largely normal this year, businesses in the tourism sector expect to do well.