SUV sales in Bangladesh double in 5 years

The demand for SUV, or Sports Utility Vehicles, in Bangladesh has been steadily rising.

Over the past five years, sales of this category of vehicles have increased by approximately 77 per cent. Globally, SUVs accounted for 48 per cent of all cars sold in 2023.

Industry insiders attribute this trend to the country’s growing economy over the last two decades, which has expanded the purchasing power of a segment of consumers.

Additionally, SUVs are considered comfortable for long-distance travel and are highly popular among families. Those who have previously used sedan cars are now showing greater interest in switching to SUVs.