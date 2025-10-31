Customers show growing interest in app-based banking

Once, customers had to physically visit bank branches to open a bank account or carry out activities like deposits, transfers, and withdrawals. Sometimes, they had to wait for long hours at the bank.

Those days are now gone. Almost all types of transactions, including opening an account, can now be done from home. To provide such services, most banks have launched their own mobile apps.

As a result, the number of customers at banks has been increasing rapidly. In some banks, both customer numbers and transaction volumes have already grown by as much as 300 per cent.