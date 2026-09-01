Companies to be registered within hours, RJSC unveils new plan

The government aims to reduce delays in company registration and enable new companies to be registered within hours. To this end, the Office of the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms (RJSC) is being modernised along the lines of Singapore’s fast, online-based business registration system.

The government is set to introduce the ‘Electronic Business Registration System’, or EBRS, to make the entire company registration process online-based.

Once the new system is fully operational, entrepreneurs will no longer need to visit an RJSC office for any stage of the process, from obtaining name clearance to final registration.