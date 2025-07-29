Hong Kong’s Handa to invest $250m in Bangladesh, create 25,000 jobs

Handa Industries Co, a Hong Kong-based textile and apparel chain, has announced it will invest USd 250 million in Bangladesh.

Handa Industries Co, Chairman Han Chun announced the plan as he met Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna on Tuesday.

Handa had initially planned to invest USD 150 million in Bangladesh’s textile sector and signed a memorandum of understanding with Bangladesh authorities during the Bangladesh Investment Summit in April 2025.

Following further assessments and with strong support from Bangladesh authorities, Handa has since increased its investment plan to approximately USD 250 million.