LPP backtracks from its decision to suspend business with Bangladesh

Poland's clothing brand LPP reversed its decision to suspend business with Bangladesh after it had recently announced the suspension due to payment complexities with Russian buyer FES Retail's pending dues to several exporters from Bangladesh.

Now, they will continue business operations as before.

In a joint statement, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and LPP SA announced the change.

The statement was signed by BGMEA President Mahmud Hasan Khan and LPP SA Director Dorota Jankowska-Tomków.

BGMEA officially informed the media of this today, Tuesday.

The joint statement mentions that BGMEA and LPP have agreed to ensure that business with over 350 Bangladeshi garment suppliers is not affected by the third-party dispute.

LPP is not legally obligated to pay FES Retail’s debts. However, maintaining its legal position, LPP will assist in constructive dialogue over the debt settlement.