Commerce minister, Myanmar ambassador discuss expanding trade, Rohingya repatriation

The commerce minister said Bangladesh remains committed to further strengthening relations with its neighbouring countries on the basis of mutual respect, trust and economic cooperation.

Matters relating to trade, transport, investment and cross-border connectivity would be reviewed through the necessary inter-ministerial coordination, he added.

Khandaker Abdul Muktadir further noted that the geographical proximity of the two countries, coupled with their existing economic potential, provides ample scope for significantly expanding bilateral trade.

Myanmar's ambassador expressed support for the resumption of border trade, saying that reopening the long-suspended trade routes would benefit both businesses and the public in the two countries.