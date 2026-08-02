Commerce minister, Myanmar ambassador discuss expanding trade, Rohingya repatriation
Bangladesh and Myanmar have discussed expanding bilateral trade, resuming border trade, and accelerating the repatriation of Rohingya refugees.
The issues were raised during a meeting between Commerce Minister Khandaker Abdul Muktadir and Myanmar's Ambassador to Bangladesh, Kyaw Soe Moe, at the Secretariat on Sunday.
According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Commerce, the meeting also covered increasing bilateral imports and exports, establishing direct maritime connectivity, the import of liquefied natural gas (LNG), and opportunities to expand mutual investment.
The commerce minister said Bangladesh remains committed to further strengthening relations with its neighbouring countries on the basis of mutual respect, trust and economic cooperation.
Matters relating to trade, transport, investment and cross-border connectivity would be reviewed through the necessary inter-ministerial coordination, he added.
Khandaker Abdul Muktadir further noted that the geographical proximity of the two countries, coupled with their existing economic potential, provides ample scope for significantly expanding bilateral trade.
Myanmar's ambassador expressed support for the resumption of border trade, saying that reopening the long-suspended trade routes would benefit both businesses and the public in the two countries.
If necessary, he suggested, the initiative could initially be resumed on a limited scale.
The meeting also emphasised expanding trade in a range of promising products, including agricultural produce, fish and fisheries products, rice, pharmaceuticals and frozen food. Both sides also stressed the importance of strengthening direct business-to-business (B2B) engagement.
The issue of Rohingya repatriation also featured prominently in the discussions. The commerce minister underscored the need to create conditions conducive to the safe, voluntary, sustainable and dignified repatriation of the Rohingya refugees currently sheltering in Bangladesh. He said Bangladesh is seeking tangible progress on the issue.
In response, Myanmar's ambassador said the verification of the repatriation lists received by his government is under way. He added that the repatriation process would move forward once the security situation becomes favourable.
The two sides also agreed on several additional measures, including holding regular meetings of the Joint Committee, convening the next meeting in Bangladesh, and expediting the finalisation of the proposed agreement to establish direct maritime and shipping links between the two countries.
According to both sides, direct maritime connectivity would reduce transport costs and transit times while significantly boosting bilateral trade.
Also present at the meeting were Commerce Secretary Md Ataur Rahman Khan, Additional Secretary (FTA) Ayesha Akther, and Myat Lwin, Counsellor at the Embassy of Myanmar.