EU-BIDA dialogue on business climate highlights key reforms to boost investment

The European Union and the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) convened a high‑level EU–BIDA Dialogue on Business Climate at the BIDA Conference Room on Monday, with support from the Embassy of the Netherlands and facilitated by EuroCham Bangladesh.

The event brought together ambassadors from EU member states, senior government officials including the National Board of Revenue, Ministry of Commerce, Bangladesh Bank, Ministry of Shipping, Chittagong and Mongla Port Authorities, Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (SREDA), Power Division, Ministry of Industries, BSTI, Bangladesh Food Safety Authority, and the Ministry of Agriculture, and leading European private‑sector stakeholders across manufacturing, energy, logistics, infrastructure, innovation, and services industries.

Opening the dialogue, the EU ambassador Michael Miller emphasised that the European Union and Bangladesh are working towards an investment partnership designed to be mutually beneficial, noting that success will depend on teamwork, a level playing field, and impartial implementation.