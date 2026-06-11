National budget 2026-27
SIM card tax of Tk 300 withdrawn
The government has completely withdrawn Tk 300 tax on mobile SIM cards in the proposed budget of 2026–27FY.
From now on, SIM cards will be taxed at 15 per cent of their selling price.
The initiative aims to make mobile services more affordable and accessible to the general public. As a result, SIM cards are expected to become cheaper.
While presenting the budget speech in Parliament this Thursday afternoon, Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said that the current tax burden in the telecom sector is around 50 per cent, while it is about 25 per cent in the information technology sector.
He added that compared to global standards, these rates are significantly higher, and the government plans to gradually rationalise taxes in this sector to support its growth.
"As part of reducing taxes, I propose completely withdrawing the Tk 300 tax imposed on each mobile SIM card to make mobile services more affordable for the general public", the finance minister said.
However, the decision will result in a significant loss of government revenue.
According to the finance minister, the withdrawal of this tax will reduce annual revenue by approximately Tk 12 billion in the next fiscal year.
Sources from the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology said the government aims to prioritise the ICT sector as a high-priority industry and is introducing major reforms in taxation, VAT, and licensing policies.
Mobile operators have welcomed the proposal. Robi Axiata’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Shahed Alam said the removal of the SIM tax would help bring the remaining unconnected population—nearly 40 per cent—into digital connectivity, improving access to education, healthcare, financial services, and economic opportunities.
Banglalink’s Chief Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Officer Taimur Rahman also welcomed the move, saying it would accelerate digital inclusion, attract investment, and further advance the country’s digital transformation.