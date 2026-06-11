SIM card tax of Tk 300 withdrawn

The government has completely withdrawn Tk 300 tax on mobile SIM cards in the proposed budget of 2026–27FY.

From now on, SIM cards will be taxed at 15 per cent of their selling price.

The initiative aims to make mobile services more affordable and accessible to the general public. As a result, SIM cards are expected to become cheaper.

While presenting the budget speech in Parliament this Thursday afternoon, Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said that the current tax burden in the telecom sector is around 50 per cent, while it is about 25 per cent in the information technology sector.