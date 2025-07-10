Unifa Accessories to invest $47m in BEPZA Economic Zone

Unifa Accessories (BD) Co. Ltd., a China–British Virgin Islands owned company, is set to invest US$ 48.66 million to establish a bag and fashion accessories manufacturing industry in the BEPZA Economic Zone (BEPZA EZ) in Mirsharai, Chattogram.

An agreement to this effect was signed on Thursday at the BEPZA Complex, Dhaka, between Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and Unifa Accessories (BD) Co. Ltd.

In the presence of BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman the agreement was signed by Md Ashraful Kabir, member (Investment Promotion), on behalf of BEPZA, and Qian Danchu, chairman of Unifa Accessories (BD), on behalf of the company.