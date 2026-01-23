Jewellery business hit by turmoil

Gold prices in the country are running like a runaway horse. So far this month, the price of this precious metal has increased by around Tk 27,000 per bhori. Yesterday, Thursday, the price of 22-carat gold rose to nearly Tk 252,000 per bhori. However, at night, an announcement was made to reduce the price by Tk 3,149 per bhori. As a result, from today, Friday, gold will be sold at Tk 249,318 per bhori.

There are additional costs as well. To make gold jewellery weighing one bhori, 5 per cent VAT and 6 per cent making charges have to be paid. That brings the total cost to approximately Tk 277,000.

As geopolitical instability continues to increase globally, gold prices are rising rapidly in the international market. Influenced by this, the Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) has been continuously increasing prices in the domestic market. Citing the lack of legal imports, gold prices in the country have always remained higher than in the global market.