Under which category does your income fall? Tax return error could lead to complications

You may be earning an income without knowing which category is subject to income tax. When filing your tax return, you must disclose every source of income you earned during the tax year.

Many taxpayers assume it is sufficient to report all income as a single amount, but that is not the case.

Under the Income Tax Act 2023, the law recognises seven categories of taxable income. If you earn income from any of these categories, you are liable to pay tax, subject to applicable exemptions.

However, annual income of up to Tk 400,000 is now exempt from income tax.