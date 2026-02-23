Corruption didn’t stop for even a day during interim govt: DCCI president

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) president Taskin Ahmed has called on the government to take strong measures to end extortion and corruption.

He also said that the rate at which bribes had to be paid before the fall of the Awami League government had to be paid at the same rate from 6 August 2024. In many cases, bribes had to be paid at 50 per cent higher rates. Even during the interim government, corruption in government offices did not decrease for a single day.