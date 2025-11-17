Laldia, Pangaon terminal deals being finalised in unusual haste

On the same day, the Port’s Board approved the proposal in its meeting. After the meeting, the summary was sent to the Ministry of Shipping the same day. The next day it was forwarded to the Ministry of Law. On 12 November, the proposal was placed before the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, which recommended approval.

It has also been learned that following the recommendation, the Chief Adviser gave final approval yesterday, Sunday. After that, APM Terminals was issued the Letter of Award the same day. Normally, after receiving the Letter of Award, there is a two-week period before the contract signing. But in this case, the agreement is being signed in less than a day.

Attempts to reach the Port Chairman, Rear Admiral S M Moniruzzaman, for comment were unsuccessful as he did not answer his phone.

Pangaon deal also moving quickly

Like Laldia, the Pangaon Inland Terminal agreement is also progressing rapidly. On 6 November, the technical evaluation committee for the Pangaon Terminal submitted its report. On 9 November, the financial evaluation was completed. The report was forwarded to the Ministry of Shipping the next day. By yesterday, all remaining tender processes were completed. In other words, all procedures were concluded within one to one-and-a-half weeks of the technical and financial evaluations, enabling the agreement to be signed.

Medlog SA had submitted a financial proposal of Tk 1.08 billion (108 crore) to operate this terminal. After negotiations, it was finalised at approximately Tk 1.21 billion (121 crore). Jointly built in 2013 by Chittagong Port Authority and the Inland Water Transport Authority, the terminal cost Tk 1.56 billion (156 crore).