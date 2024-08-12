Inflation rises to 11.66pc in July
The general point-to-point inflation rate increased last month (July) as it reached 11.66 per cent in July, 2024 due to increase in both food and non-food inflation.
The general point-to-point inflation rate in June, 2024 was 9.72 per cent, according to the latest data of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).
The BBS data showed that the food inflation increased to 14.10 per cent in July 2024 from 10.42 per cent in the previous month, while the non-food inflation rate also increased to 9.68 per cent last month from 9.15 per cent in June, 2024.
The general point to point inflation both at the urban and rural areas also increased last month.
The point to point inflation in the rural areas in July was 11.89 per cent up from 9.81 per cent in June. On the other hand, the point to point inflation rate in the urban areas in July was 11.27 per cent up from 9.58 per cent in June.
The wage rate index in July witnessed an uptrend with 7.93 per cent which was 7.95 per cent in June.