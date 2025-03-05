BSEC officials, employees confine chairman, commissioners
The officials and employees of the stock market regulator Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) confined the chairman, commissioners and several senior officials of the agency to their offices in the capital on Wednesday.
Junior officials enforced this programme protesting against the BSEC decision for sending executive director Saifur Rahman on forced retirement.
Saifur Rahman was sent on forced retirement through an order signed by BSEC chairman Khandaker Rashed Maqsud on Tuesday. He was made OSD (officer on special duty) after the new management joined the office.
A BSEC official wishing anonymity told Prothom Alo that they are still confined to offices. When contacted several executive directors said junior officials confined them to their offices pressing various demands. Even, they also harassed several officials calling them the agent of the incumbent chairman.
Porthom Alo correspondent visited the BSEC office in the capital’s Agargaon area, but could not enter the market regulator’s office.
Several police teams visited the area. A team of army was also deployed in front of the BSEC office around 2:00 pm.