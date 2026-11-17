Bangladesh is facing growing pressure to repay foreign debts in instalments. The government will spend US$4.49 billion in the current 2026–27 fiscal year to repay the principal and interest on loans taken during the previous government. This expenditure will increase further in the coming years. By 2030, the cost of repaying the principal and interest on foreign loans will reach $7.6 billion.

To manage this pressure from foreign debt repayments, the government is adopting new strategies to diversify sources of borrowing, develop the domestic bond market and attract private investment.

Prime Minister’s Adviser on Finance and Planning Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir said this while delivering the keynote address at the closing ceremony of a two-day International Debt Conference Bangladesh 2026 in Cox’s Bazar on Monday.