Int’l debt conference
$7.6b in annual debt repayment pressure
Govt adopts new strategies to manage foreign debt repayments
New strategies include diversifying sources of borrowing, developing the domestic bond market and attracting private investment
Bangladesh is facing growing pressure to repay foreign debts in instalments. The government will spend US$4.49 billion in the current 2026–27 fiscal year to repay the principal and interest on loans taken during the previous government. This expenditure will increase further in the coming years. By 2030, the cost of repaying the principal and interest on foreign loans will reach $7.6 billion.
To manage this pressure from foreign debt repayments, the government is adopting new strategies to diversify sources of borrowing, develop the domestic bond market and attract private investment.
Prime Minister’s Adviser on Finance and Planning Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir said this while delivering the keynote address at the closing ceremony of a two-day International Debt Conference Bangladesh 2026 in Cox’s Bazar on Monday.
He said a large volume of loans taken in the past had now reached their repayment deadlines. The incumbent government had to bear the burden of these loans, which resulted from misguided policies.
Therefore, debt management should not focus solely on how much is being borrowed, but also on how productively the money is being invested and the economic and social benefits generated from it, he added.
Middle East conflict causes $4.12 billion in losses
Highlighting the impact of the conflict in the Middle East, Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir said the BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) government took office on 17 February this year, and the conflict in the Middle East began on 28 February. From March to September, Bangladesh suffered estimated losses of $4.12 billion due to the conflict.
Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir pointed out that the financial pressures faced by developing countries amid global geopolitical and economic crises were not receiving adequate attention in international discussions.
According to him, Bangladesh was seeking to use the IDA-21 conference and next year's G20 summit to highlight these issues before international development partners.
Citing various reports, the adviser said nearly eight million people had fallen below the poverty line due to high inflation during the previous government.
To address the situation, he said, the government had introduced programmes such as the Family Card and Farmer Card. It also aims to gradually increase expenditure on education and health to 5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP).
Growing reliance on market-based borrowing
After the BNP government assumed office, it stopped borrowing from the central bank to restore macroeconomic stability and finance the budget deficit. At the same time, reliance on market-based borrowing has increased, the finance adviser said.
According to figures provided by him, inflation has started declining from nearly 10 per cent. Foreign exchange reserves have risen above $30 billion. The interest rate on 91-day Treasury bills has fallen to 8 per cent from around 12 per cent a year ago.
The adviser said initiatives had been taken to extend the maturity of government securities denominated in local currency to reduce debt repayment risks. The inclusion of Bangladesh's local-currency government bonds in JP Morgan's emerging market government bond index has also created opportunities to attract international institutional investment.
Professional debt management office to be established
Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir identified increasing revenue collection as one of the major reforms in debt management.
He said Bangladesh's tax-to-GDP ratio was only 6.67 per cent. The target is to increase this ratio by at least two percentage points over the next five years. In line with the government's election pledge, the government aims to raise the tax-to-GDP ratio to 10 per cent. To achieve this, initiatives are being taken to digitise revenue collection, prevent tax evasion and bring economic activities under the formal system.
Alongside deepening the domestic bond market, the government is placing emphasis on blended finance, public-private partnerships (PPPs) and various risk-sharing mechanisms to attract private investment, Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir said.
Exploring new sources of global capital
Prime Minister's Special Assistant Tanvir Shahriar Ghani said Bangladesh must explore financing opportunities from international institutional investors, asset managers, sovereign wealth funds, endowment funds and expatriate Bangladeshis.
He said Bangladesh had yet to establish effective connections with new sources representing at least 90 per cent of global capital.
To this end, the government plans to form a task force comprising representatives of various ministries and publish public reports every three months on progress in debt management and reforms.
Recommendations for developing the domestic bond market
Asian Development Bank (ADB) Director Çiğdem Akın said sustainable debt management required a strong institutional framework, transparent disclosure of debt information, development of the domestic bond market and diversification of borrowing sources.
Summarising the recommendations from the two-day conference and its seven sessions, Joint Secretary of the Finance Division Mahedi Masuduzzaman said diversifying financing sources, increasing revenue collection and ensuring sustainable debt management were crucial to preparing for graduation from the least developed country (LDC) category and achieving the goal of becoming a trillion-dollar economy by 2034.
The conference emphasised transparency in borrowing from international markets, predictable borrowing plans and regular communication with investors. It also recommended developing benchmark bonds, market-making institutions and an effective secondary trading system to increase liquidity in the domestic bond market.