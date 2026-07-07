Purchasing power has been shrinking for 53 straight months

Wage growth in Bangladesh has failed to keep pace with inflation for four and a half consecutive years. Since January 2022, wages have risen at a slower rate than consumer prices every month, eroding real incomes and weakening the purchasing power of households, particularly those of limited incomes.

Persistently high inflation has made it increasingly difficult for low-income and middle-class families to make ends meet. With about 86 per cent of the country’s economic activity taking place in the informal sector, workers are especially vulnerable when wage growth lags behind inflation.

Inflation has remained above 9 per cent for three straight months. The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) on Monday released its latest monthly inflation data, showing that inflation eased to 9.16 per cent in June from 9.42 per cent in May, the highest level in the previous 16 months since February 2025.