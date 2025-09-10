NBR seizes Sheikh Hasina’s Pubali bank locker, Tk 5.6m found in 2 accounts

A senior official of NBR’s intelligence cell told Prothom Alo that the locker and accounts were seized in the interest of a broader investigation. Sources further indicated that the locker might contain gold ornaments and important documents, though this cannot be confirmed at present. Based on secret intelligence information, the locker has been seized.

On 5 August last year, the Awami League government was overthrown through a student-led uprising. Then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country. The subsequent interim government initiated investigations into alleged tax evasion and corruption involving Sheikh Hasina and her family members. The seizure of her locker forms part of that ongoing inquiry.