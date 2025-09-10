NBR seizes Sheikh Hasina’s Pubali bank locker, Tk 5.6m found in 2 accounts
The Central Intelligence Cell (CIC) of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has seized a locker belonging to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Pubali Bank. Acting on confidential information, the seizure took place on Wednesday morning.
Locker no. 128, located at the Motijheel Corporate Branch of Pubali Bank within Sena Kalyan Bhaban, was identified as Sheikh Hasina’s. According to NBR sources, two bank accounts belonging to her were also discovered at the same branch. One account held a fixed deposit of Tk 1.2 million (12 lakh), while another contained Tk 4.4 million (44 lakh). In total, Tk 5.6 million (56 lakh) has been traced. Both accounts have now been frozen and withdrawals have been prohibited.
A senior official of NBR’s intelligence cell told Prothom Alo that the locker and accounts were seized in the interest of a broader investigation. Sources further indicated that the locker might contain gold ornaments and important documents, though this cannot be confirmed at present. Based on secret intelligence information, the locker has been seized.
On 5 August last year, the Awami League government was overthrown through a student-led uprising. Then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country. The subsequent interim government initiated investigations into alleged tax evasion and corruption involving Sheikh Hasina and her family members. The seizure of her locker forms part of that ongoing inquiry.